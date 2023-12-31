The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NYSE:BNS opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,057,000 after purchasing an additional 725,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,246,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,962,000 after purchasing an additional 122,036 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $146,907,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

