Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Shares of LESL opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.73. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie's



Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

