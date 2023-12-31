LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 3.7 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

