RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT Realty Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 109.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

RPT Realty Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 45.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

