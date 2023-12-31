RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
RPT Realty Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $13.78.
RPT Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 109.81%.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
