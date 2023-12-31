RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT Realty Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 109.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 45.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

