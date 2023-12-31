Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLNG. TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

