Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $967,981.43, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Stories

