HSBC Initiates Coverage on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $203.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $190.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $661,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

