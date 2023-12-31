Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Galapagos Stock Performance

GLPG stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. Galapagos has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $48.07.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Galapagos by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

