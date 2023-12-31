Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Galapagos Stock Performance
GLPG stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. Galapagos has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $48.07.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
