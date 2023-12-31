StockNews.com Upgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

