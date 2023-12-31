StockNews.com Downgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.23.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $779.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. Nevro has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $41.71.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $50,205,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 46.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19,354.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 898,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after buying an additional 638,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

