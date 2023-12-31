Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.68.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

