FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTAI. Citigroup lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of FTAI opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $51,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

