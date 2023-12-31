Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.97.

NYSE:PINS opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,965 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after buying an additional 545,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after buying an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

