Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CYH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $428.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.82. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

