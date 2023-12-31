StockNews.com Lowers Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

BHLB opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $552,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

