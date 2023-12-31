Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

