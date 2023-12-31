StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTN opened at $1.80 on Thursday. NTN Buzztime has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About NTN Buzztime
