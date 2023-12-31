Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYSE:AJX opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.86. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -31.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

