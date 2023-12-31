CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 16.7 %

CORR opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

