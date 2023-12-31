First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INBK opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.75. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. Equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

