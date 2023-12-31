StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of KOSS opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of -0.62. Koss has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Koss by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Koss in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the second quarter worth $57,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

