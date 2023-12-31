Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $729.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.77. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.