Benchmark Trims Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Target Price to $15.00

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUMA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Humacyte Price Performance

HUMA opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $294.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.38. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

See Also

