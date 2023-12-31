Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Given New $9.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

