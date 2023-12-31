Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Given New $9.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
