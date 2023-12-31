Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.73% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 339,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,732 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $11,138,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

