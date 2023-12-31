Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORGO

Organogenesis Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $540.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Organogenesis had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $108.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organogenesis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Organogenesis by 245.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.