Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Price Performance
Shares of PCYG stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $181.93 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.10.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
