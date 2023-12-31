Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $181.93 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Park City Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Park City Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.