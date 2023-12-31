Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.11.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 646.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347,972 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 1,911.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $101,478,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 491.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

