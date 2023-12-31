comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

comScore Stock Performance

Shares of SCOR opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. comScore has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that comScore will post -12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of comScore

About comScore

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in comScore by 205.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in comScore by 60.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $45,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

