comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
comScore Stock Performance
Shares of SCOR opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. comScore has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that comScore will post -12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About comScore
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.
