Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

