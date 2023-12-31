Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TNDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Marie Hansen bought 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,876.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,135 shares of company stock valued at $220,094. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $2,295,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 793,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 215,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.2% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

