Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

