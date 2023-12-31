StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.37. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.16%.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
