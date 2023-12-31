StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.37. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xunlei by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.