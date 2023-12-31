StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEED opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

