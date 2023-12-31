StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

