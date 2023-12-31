Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 0.3 %

LILAK opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

