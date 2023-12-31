StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.51% and a negative return on equity of 102.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

