Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

NYSE TGH opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Textainer Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

