USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

USAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 4.9 %

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 152.20 and a beta of 1.36. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. Research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 102,932 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

