Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.60.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

