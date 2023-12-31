Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE LODE opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.12.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.