Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE LODE opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Comstock by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 161,871 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Comstock by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comstock by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.