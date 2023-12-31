TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

NYSE TRX opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.