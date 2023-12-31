TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
NYSE TRX opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TRX Gold
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.