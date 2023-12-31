IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

IMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $820.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. Analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 31.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IMAX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 411.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 53,359 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

