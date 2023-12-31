BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

