Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %
Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a negative return on equity of 49.21%.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -24.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $1,267,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,627,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $4,296,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.
