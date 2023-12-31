Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Stock Down 0.8 %
AIRG stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.82. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
