Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Down 0.8 %

AIRG stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.82. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Airgain

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Articles

