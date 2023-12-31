BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSQUARE
BSQUARE Price Performance
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSQR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the second quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BSQUARE by 514.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BSQUARE by 16.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BSQUARE Company Profile
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BSQUARE
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.