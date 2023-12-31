Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 1.0 %

AWH opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 198.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,723,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 107,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.