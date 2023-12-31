Wedbush Trims Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Target Price to $26.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.15.

Maplebear Trading Down 1.6 %

CART opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. Maplebear has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Maplebear will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

