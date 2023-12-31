Lake Street Capital Boosts CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target to $32.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

CVRx Stock Performance

CVRX opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CVRx has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.32.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 121.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVRx by 1,056.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 643,425 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter worth about $7,116,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVRx by 1,118.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 468,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,624,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Featured Stories

